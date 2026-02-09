Raue Center for the Arts - Laugh Your Way Through 2026 at Raue Center For The Arts (Provided)

If laughter is the best medicine, Raue Center For The Arts has your prescription for 2026. From Valentine’s weekend hilarity to nationally celebrated headliners, Raue Center’s comedy lineup delivers smart, relatable, laugh-out-loud stand-up all year long—perfect for date nights, friends’ nights, and “I need a good laugh” nights.

Valentine’s Comedy Show

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Kick off Valentine’s weekend with a comedy night that skips the clichés. Featuring Chicago favorites Maggie Hughes DePaloand Jim Flannigan, hosted by veteran comic John DaCosse, this show dives into love, marriage, kids, and all the beautiful chaos in between. Equal parts sweet and spicy.

GreenRoom Improv

Raue Center’s improv series delivers fast, witty, and unpredictable comedy for every taste. Dates for 2026 include:

February 21 at 7 p.m.

March 28 at 7 p.m.

April 18 at 7 p.m.

May 23 at 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Comedy at Raue Center

Raue Center’s longest-running stand-up series brings top Chicagoland talent to the stage. Curated by John DaCosse, each night is packed with headliners, featured comics, and hosts for a fast-paced comedy experience:

March 27 at 8 p.m. – Headliner Brian Hicks

– Headliner April 17 at 8 p.m. – Headliner Nick Cobb

– Headliner May 22 at 8 p.m.– Headliner Bob Jay

Stand-Up “Momedy” Show

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Four sharp, fearless women take the stage for comedy about parenting, dating, midlife meltdowns, and more. Clean-ish but no-holds-barred, perfect for a girls’ night—or bringing Mom along.

For Fathers Comedy Show

Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day early with Ted Willson, Vince Carone, and Kevin Bozeman, hosted by John DaCosse. Big laughs on fatherhood, family, and life’s chaos—one night only.

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Comedy royalty comes to Raue Center. NPR favorite Paula Poundstone delivers her legendary wit, spontaneous crowd work, and razor-sharp observations for an unforgettable night of smart, improvisational comedy.

Tickets start at accessible prices, with RaueNOW members saving 30% and no per-ticket fee.

Whether it’s date night, a group outing, or just a need for big laughs, Raue Center’s 2026 comedy lineup proves that funny looks great year-round!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo