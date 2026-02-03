Farmers Market+ At The Dole - Experience Unforgettable February Events at The Dole! (Provided)

Celebrate, connect, and enjoy all month long—our February lineup of events has something for everyone!

Valentine’s Dinner and a Show – 2/13

Make this Valentine’s Day truly memorable with an elegant evening at The Dole. Indulge in a delicious dinner courtesy of Cucina Bella, followed by an unforgettable live performance from Jack Miuccio, paying tribute to the legendary Frank Sinatra. Perfect for couples or friends, this event brings fine dining and top-tier entertainment together in Lou’s Lounge.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole – 2/8 & 2/22

Fresh produce, gourmet treats, artisan crafts—enjoy lunch, brunch beverages, plus live music featuring BB & The Honey before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8th and Ivy Noemi on February 22nd. Meet your friends, fill your basket, and experience the best of the community in a warm, welcoming setting.

NMP 4th Fridays Art Show – 2/27

Discover creativity at the NMP 4th Fridays Art Show. The Dole’s gallery showcases stunning artwork. Join us for an evening filled with inspiration, conversation, and culture. Sip and stroll...an absolute must for art lovers!

Casino Night – 2/28

Feeling lucky? Don’t miss Casino Night, presented by the Service League of Crystal Lake. Enjoy classic casino games, lively competition, and a chance to win fabulous prizes, all for a great cause. Dress up, bring your friends, and let the good times roll!

Lou’s Lounge Member Nights – every Thursday

Every Thursday evening, Lou’s Lounge comes alive with exclusive Member Nights. Enjoy live entertainment, savor small plates, and sip on hand-crafted cocktails in an inviting atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to unwind, connect, and celebrate each week at The Dole.

Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and join us at The Dole for a February filled with celebration and community. Visit our website for more info & tickets.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

