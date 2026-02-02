Raue Center for the Arts - February Heats Up at Raue Center For The Arts (Provided)

Music, Comedy, Disco & Family Favorites All Month Long

Winter gets a serious upgrade at Raue Center For The Arts this February with a packed lineup of concerts, comedy, community celebrations, and family-friendly theater. From Laurel Canyon harmonies to disco glamour and laugh-out-loud comedy, there’s something for everyone on stage all month long.

Desert Rock—presented by Soundtracks of a Generation

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.

A multimedia tribute to the late ’60s and early ’70s Laurel Canyon music scene, Desert Rock celebrates the artists who fused folk, rock, and country into a new American sound—featuring music by The Byrds, CSN, Joni Mitchell, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and more.

The Ultimate Cher Show—Starring Annika

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Annika Starr brings Cher’s legendary music, glamour, and powerhouse vocals to life in this dazzling, full-scale tribute featuring iconic hits, stunning costume changes, and undeniable star power.

Valentine’s Comedy Show

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend with big laughs as Maggie Hughes DePalo and Jim Flannigan tackle love, marriage, and parenting with sharp wit and unfiltered humor, hosted by Chicago comedy favorite John DaCosse.

The 2026 Stargazers Ball: Love to Love You, Raue Center!

Saturday, February 14, 2026 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Still looking for something to do for Valentine’s Day? Raue Center’s glamorous gala returns with dinner by 3 Chefs, an open bar, live disco entertainment from Lynne Jordan, and fabulous live and online auctions—all in support of the arts. Get your tickets before they’re gone!

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party®

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The only officially endorsed re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour delivers over two hours of rock ’n’ roll hits that defined a generation.

GreenRoom Improv

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Fast, funny, and completely made up on the spot, GreenRoom Improv delivers high-energy, family-friendly comedy fueled by audience suggestions and over 20 years of experience.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

February 27 – March 8, 2026

Performed by Raue Center School for the Arts students ages 10–18, this beloved musical tells the story of Joseph through unforgettable songs, vibrant storytelling, and joyful, family-friendly fun.

Make February Unforgettable

From iconic music tributes and side-splitting comedy to disco glamour and family theater, February at Raue Center for the Arts offers something for everyone. Explore the full lineup, grab tickets, and experience the magic live. Visit rauecenter.org for details.

