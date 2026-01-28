Top Signs Your Mattress Is Due for an Upgrade

Many people adapt to poor sleep without realizing their mattress could be the issue. At Verlo Mattress Factory, Comfort Coaches assist customers in spotting warning signs that a mattress no longer offers proper support or comfort. Knowing when to upgrade can result in better sleep and overall health.

One of the clearest signs is sagging or visible body impressions. If your mattress dips in the middle or doesn’t return to its original shape, it may no longer properly support your spine. This can cause stiffness, back pain, and persistent discomfort upon waking.

Age is also an important factor. Most mattresses are designed to last between seven and ten years. Even if a mattress looks fine on the surface, internal parts like foam and springs gradually wear out, decreasing their ability to provide proper support.

Sleep positions can change over time. A mattress that once felt comfortable might no longer support new sleep habits, weight changes, or evolving comfort needs.

Your body can also reveal important clues. Frequent tossing and turning, waking up sore, or feeling noticeably better after sleeping on a hotel or guest bed often indicates your mattress no longer suits your needs.

Allergy symptoms could indicate mattress problems. Older mattresses tend to collect dust mites, allergens, and moisture, which can worsen congestion or respiratory irritation. Newer mattresses made with modern materials can help create a cleaner sleep environment.

Unusual noises are another sign of wear. Creaking, shifting, or uneven movement often indicates internal components failing and disrupting sleep.

Upgrading your mattress can enhance alignment, reduce pressure points, and support deeper, more restorative sleep. Verlo Mattress Factory provides locally handcrafted mattresses and expert guidance from Comfort Coaches to ensure a personalized fit that adapts to your changing needs.

