Planning Your Legacy, Protecting What Matters Most

Many people think estate planning is only for the wealthy, but everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes from having their wishes clearly documented. A simple will and a few essential medical directives can protect your family, honor your values, and ensure your voice is heard when it matters most.

United Way of Greater McHenry County encourages all residents to take this important step, not just for themselves, but for the loved ones who may one day need to make difficult decisions on their behalf. Planning ahead removes uncertainty and allows families to focus on supporting one another rather than navigating paperwork and legal confusion.

United Way partners with FreeWill, a secure platform that lets individuals create a valid will at no cost ( www.freewill.com ). In 20 minutes, you can specify asset distribution, guardians for minors, and special wishes. It’s easy to use for everyone, not just those with complex estates.

FreeWill also allows users to include a legacy gift in their will, leaving a lasting impact on causes they care about. Many supporters choose to name United Way of Greater McHenry County as a beneficiary, ensuring that their generosity continues to strengthen local families, improve education, and support financial stability for generations to come.

Estate planning is not only about finances. Medical directives are just as important. Through FreeWill, you can also create a free advance healthcare directive and living will, which specify the kind of medical care you would want if you were unable to speak for yourself. These documents give loved ones clear guidance and help prevent unnecessary stress during difficult times.

By taking a few simple steps today, you can protect your family, preserve your wishes, and create a meaningful legacy in your community. Planning ahead is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give, both to those you love and to the future of McHenry County.

For more information, please contact:

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org