Raue Center for the Arts - Love, Disco, and the Arts: The Perfect Valentine’s Date Night (Provided)

Looking for a Valentine’s Day that’s anything but ordinary? This year, Raue Center For The Arts invites couples—and friends—to fall in love all over again at the 2026 Stargazers Ball: Love to Love You, Raue Center on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Why it’s the ultimate date night:

Dinner & Drinks: Enjoy a buffet-style dinner, decadent desserts, and an open bar featuring disco-inspired cocktails—all expertly crafted by 3 Chefs.

Dancing & Live Music: Take to the dance floor under a glittering mirrorball to the soulful, electrifying sounds of Chicago’s disco queen, Lynne Jordan. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just feeling the rhythm of the night, there’s something for everyone.

Exciting Auctions & Experiences: Add a little adventure to your evening by bidding on fabulous themed baskets and unforgettable experiences—from a Florida resort getaway to a bi-plane aerobatic adventure. And don’t worry—you don’t have to be present to win!

All for a Great Cause: Proceeds from the gala support Raue Center’s mission to bring world-class performing arts and arts education to the community year-round. While you enjoy a glamorous night out, you’re helping to keep the arts alive and thriving.

Mark your calendar: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Tickets on sale at https://www.rauecenter.org/stargazers-ball/

This Valentine’s Day, trade chocolates and flowers for sparkle, music, and memories that last a lifetime. Love, laughter, and disco await!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo