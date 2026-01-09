Slidewalk Sales Return to Downtown Crystal Lake in January!

Winter is no reason to stay in, especially whenDowntown Crystal Lake’s annual Slidewalk Sales are back! From January 25–27, slide into savings with three days of special deals, seasonal steals, and winter-only promotions at your favorite local businesses. It’s the perfect way to turn chilly days into a reason to get out, explore, and support the shops that make Downtown Crystal Lake so special.

Slidewalk Sales are a celebration of shopping small, even in the chilliest months of the year. The idea is simple:layer up, walk downtown, and save big. As you make your way inside the businesses, you’ll find participating shops offering exclusive discounts, limited-time offers, and fun surprises created just for Slidewalk Sales weekend. Browse, linger, and enjoy the cozy charm that Downtown Crystal Lake does best.

Whether you’re refreshing your winter wardrobe, searching for home décor, treating yourself after the holidays, or checking a few things off your to-do list, there’s something for everyone.

Be sure to pair your shopping with a warm drink, a great meal, or a sweet treat to make the most of your visit.

Slidewalk Sales are more than just a shopping event. They’re a reminder thatDowntown Crystal Lake is worth the walk all year long. So bundle up, bring a friend, and shop!

