New Year, New Mattress: Why You Shouldn’t Wait

The start of a new year is a perfect time to prioritize health and well-being, and one area that often gets overlooked is sleep. At Verlo Mattress Factory, Comfort Coaches encourage customers to consider how much their mattress affects their daily energy, comfort, and overall health. If your mattress is old or uncomfortable, delaying its replacement might be costing you more than you realize.

Quality sleep is essential for physical and mental health. Poor sleep has been associated with reduced concentration, weakened immune response, higher stress levels, and persistent aches and pains. An old mattress can disrupt proper spinal alignment and pressure relief, making it hard for the body to rest and recover fully during the night.

Many people wait to replace their mattress because it still looks fine on the surface. However, the internal materials degrade over time, reducing support and comfort. If your mattress is more than 7 to 10 years old, it may not provide the support your body needs for restful sleep.

Modern mattresses provide notable improvements in comfort and support. Verlo’s locally handcrafted mattresses feature customizable firmness levels, targeted support zones, and temperature-regulating materials. This personalized method enables sleepers to select a mattress that suits their body type, sleep position, and comfort preferences.

Another benefit of upgrading sooner rather than later is the long-term value it provides. Sleeping well increases productivity, mood, and physical health, which can positively influence every part of daily life. Waiting to replace often means spending months or years of unnecessary restless sleep.

Comfort Coaches at Verlo Mattress Factory provide personalized sleep consultations to help customers understand their sleep needs and select the right mattress. Starting the year with better sleep can set the foundation for a healthier, more energized year ahead.

Visit Verlo Mattress Factory and discover how a new mattress can transform your sleep and overall wellness.

For more information, please contact or visit:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/