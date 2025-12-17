How to Handle Holiday Gifts From the Kids After a Divorce

This is the season to remember The Golden Rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Unless your breakup included violence or exceptionally hostile circumstances which would make this insincere, consider assisting your children with a holiday gift for their other parent.

This is a great time to encourage children to pay attention to those around them, to identify what their parent may enjoy — and they may even surprise you with a great gesture in the future! With a job or an allowance, it is an opportunity to encourage them to contribute to the gift and to build a foundation for budgeting for next year.

Spend only what you can comfortably afford. If you do something extravagant, it can create hostility. Do not expect something in return. Choose the gift that your children select, and not a gift that you choose. Encourage the children to participate in the selection, shopping, payment, and wrapping based upon their ages. The gift can certainly be something that is handmade, and can be a handprint, a framed photograph, framed art by the children, or other keepsake.

This can also be a great opportunity for you to do something fun at a local business, like Color Me Mine or Pinot’s Palette. This is an opportunity to teach your children the joy that can come from giving and not competition. Do not be present for the giving part. If this feels completely uncomfortable, don’t do it!

Visiting a local shop for accessories like gloves, a scarf, a handy tool, or a gift card fromPop’s Corn Crib, Morkes Chocolates, Mellie’s Chocolates, Country Donuts, the theater, a book, or a magazine can be fun for all of you, too.

As you contemplate this, consider how you would feel if your children gave you a gift from their heart!

Wakeman Law Group, PC

741 S. McHenry Ave., Suite A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-893-6800

wakemanlaw.net

Wakeman Law logo (none)