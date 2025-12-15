Raue Center for the Arts - Raue Center: Survive & Thrive for the Next 25 Years (Provided)

For 25 years, Raue Center For The Arts has been the cultural and economic heart of Crystal Lake—a place where creativity, education, and community come alive. More than one million audience members and over 450,000 students have experienced the magic of this historic theater, making it a true local treasure.

After a two-year effort, Raue Center secured a historic partnership with the City of Crystal Lake, Home State Bank, and the Civic Center Authority to protect and preserve the building. Thanks to these partners, repairs are underway to fix water damage that once closed off a third of the backstage.

But while the building is safe, the programs that give it life—world-class performances and transformative arts education—are at risk. Municipal funds (a portion of the hotel/motel tax) we once received are now being diverted into a fund to provide for the building’s maintenance, leaving a critical gap in the non-profit’s yearly operational budget.

Thanks to 43 generous donors and supporters like INTREN, Nicor Gas, Shaw Media, and Georgio’s, Raue Center has raised $1.3 million toward its $1.7 million goal. To finish the job, the next $250,000 must be raised by February 15, 2026.

A $50,000 Matching Challenge doubles the impact of every gift today. Your support will ensure Raue Center not only survives—but thrives—for the next 25 years and beyond.

Give today and be part of the comeback at rauecenter.org .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo