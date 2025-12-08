Raue Center for the Arts - From “Merry Christmas, Darling” to “Here Comes the Sun”: A Season of Music, Merriment, and Magic at Raue Center! (Provided)

As the holidays approach, Raue Center For The Arts is serving up the perfect mix of festive cheer, live entertainment, and unforgettable music! Whether you’re ready to rock, laugh, or bask in the glow of timeless holiday traditions, this season’s lineup has something for everyone—from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Eve.

A Carpenters Christmas

Wednesday, December 10 @ 7 p.m.

Relive the nostalgia of The Carpenters’ classic holiday specials! Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band bring Karen and Richard’s beloved Christmas hits to life—including “Merry Christmas, Darling” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” A warm, heartfelt concert perfect for the whole family.

Jingle Belles Comedy

Thursday, December 11 @ 8 p.m.

Three funny, festive females—Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas, and Joanna Clark—deliver a night of laughter and holiday truth. From chaotic family gatherings to gift-giving gone wrong, this comedy trio takes you behind the curtain of the “perfect” holiday season.

Elgin Symphony Holiday Spectacular

Friday, December 12 @ 8 p.m.

Celebrate the season in grand style with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Elgin Master Chorale. This annual Yuletide concert fills Raue Center with the sound of Christmas favorites, majestic choral works, and symphonic joy. A must-see holiday tradition!

Classical Blast’s “Dark Side of the Yule”

Saturday, December 13 @ 7 p.m.

Christmas meets classic rock! This fan-favorite show mashes up holiday carols with the hits of Pink Floyd, Metallica, Evanescence, and more. It’s bold, brilliant, and unlike any holiday concert you’ve ever experienced.

Engage Dance Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

December 19 | Sensory-Friendly Performance @ 6 p.m.December 20 & 21 | 12p.m.& 5p.m.

Join Clara, the Nutcracker, and the Sugarplum Fairy in this beloved holiday tradition co-produced by Engage Dance Academy and Raue Center. With stunning choreography, colorful costumes, and a touch of magic, this Nutcracker is a sweet treat for the whole family.

Elton Rohn

Saturday, December 27 @ 7 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate Elton John experience! North America’s premier tribute act, Elton Rohn, brings all the energy, style, and unforgettable hits—from “Rocket Man” to “Tiny Dancer.” With vocals and piano so spot-on, even Elton’s own bandmates have called this show “the best ‘70s Elton tribute in the world.”

American English: Beatles in Bloom

Wednesday, December 31 @ 7 p.m.

Ring in 2026 with The Beatles in Bloom: A Musical Journey Through the Seasons of Life!Nationally renowned tribute band American English takes audiences on a musical voyage through the four “seasons” of The Beatles’ legendary catalog—from youthful optimism to soulful reflection. Featuring over 20 live classics, dazzling visuals, and plenty of sing-alongs, it’s the perfect way to welcome the New Year!

