Gift Travel Experiences, Not Things, This Holiday Season

Are you staring at your holiday shopping list, not quite sure what to get for the people who seem to have everything? It is easy to fall into the trap of buying another sweater, a household gadget, or trinkets that end up buried in a drawer.

This year, consider eschewing the clutter for something that will last much longer than the holiday season: memories made from the gift of travel.

But don’t think that means you have to buy round-the-world tickets for an elaborate, expensive vacation to make an impact. Travel comes in all shapes and sizes. For instance, consider these ideas:

1. Weekend getaway. A quick escape to a nearby city, a rental cabin by the lake, or a cozy bed-and-breakfast can recharge the soul. It’s a great way to give loved ones a break without requiring them to use weeks of vacation time.

2. Spa retreat. For the busy parent or hardworking professional on your list, a wellness package is the ultimate luxury. Sending them on a trip focused purely on relaxation offers them permission to finally slow down.

3. Adventure packages. For the thrill-seeker, skip the physical gifts and give them an adrenaline rush. Think zip-lining tours, a ski trip, or a hiking excursion.

Besides fostering long-lasting memories and reducing household clutter, travel experiences give your recipient something to look forward to.

