Holiday Magic Meets Hometown Charm in Downtown Crystal Lake!

Stroll our historic streets, enjoy magical window displays while gift shopping, and enjoy a full slate of festive experiences. Visit downtowncl.org/holidays for all the info!

Give the Gift of Downtown

New this year, the Downtown Crystal Lake Gift Card makes it easy to support local while giving a feel-good present. Go to downtowncl.org/holidays for a link to the new electronic/printable Downtown Gift Cards, and your recipient can choose where to spend it at a variety of participating downtown restaurants, boutiques, and service businesses. It’s perfect for teachers, coworkers, neighbors, and hard-to-shop-for local relatives.

Santa Visits in the Heart of Town

The beloved Santa House returns to Brink Street Market, offering families a relaxed, memory-making visit with the big man in red. Kids can share their wish lists, parents can snap their own photos, and everyone can soak in the charm of a small-town holiday scene just steps from shopping and dining. New this year is a reservation system allowing families to reserve their place in line ahead of time and enjoy the downtown before and after their visit with Santa. Go to downtowncl.org/holidays to make your reservation.

Luminary Nights

On Thursday evenings in December, Luminary Nights transform downtown into a glowing, storybook streetscape with candlelit walkways, after-hours shopping, and festive music. Pair your luminary stroll with dinner, hot cocoa, and a stop at your favorite shops! December 4, 11, and 18 from 5 - 8 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

