Farmers Market+ At The Dole - December at The Dole (Provided)

Excitement is in the air at The Dole. Check out the schedule and save the dates so you don’t miss out on the fun!

December 4, 11 and 18: Lou’s Lounge Club Members Event. Live music every Thursday, small plates menu and cocktails available. Must be a member to attend. Members receive 20% discount on tickets to all events in Lou’s Lounge! Not a member? Join today! Membership is limited, and introductory pricing ends December 31, 2025…so don’t wait!

December 7, 14, and 21: Farmers Market+, includes 55 farmers & food purveyors, live music, food trucks, brunch beverages, and includes football in Lou’s Lounge on an 86” TV, a chili bar and a “build a Bloody Mary” bar! Sports Sundays in the Prohibition-Era Speakeasy…Lou’s Lounge!

December 12: Comedy Night - 4 comedians,1 hilarious evening! Ugly Sweater Contest. Comedians will be the judges!

December 31: “Midnight Masquerade in The Mansion”—New Year’s Eve at The Dole has become a local favorite. Live music ALL night, plus enjoy Wild Asparagus Catering, Smash’d Burger sliders late night, The Inside Scoop’s self-serve “Retro Candy Shoppe,” balloon drop, confetti blasters, and aChampagne toast at midnight—along with complimentary valet parking!

What makes this party so unique is that it truly is four parties under one roof!

The Mansion offers two separate experiences plus Lou’s Lounge, along with the Grand Ballroom where Modern Day Romeos will ring in 2026. All experiences offer live music and different vibes. FIVE music performers/bands in total! This is the place to be to ring in 2026.

For tickets or more info, please visit: www.thedole.org/events .

NYE is sponsored by: BCU, Crystal Lake City Lifestyle Magazine, Wild Asparagus Catering, Crystal Lake Diamond Center, Office Depot, RCJuggle Entertainment, Burke Beverage, Docks Bar & Grill, A Valet Parking, Smash’d Burgers, Northwest Herald, Maple & Yam Café, and The Inside Scoop.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo