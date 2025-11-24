Raue Center for the Arts - Kick Off 2026 with Music, Laughter, and Legendary Tributes at Raue Center! (Provided)

Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable month of live entertainment at Raue Center For The Arts! From electrifying tributes to comedy favorites, January is packed with powerhouse performances that will have you dancing in your seat, laughing out loud, and celebrating the best of live entertainment—right here in downtown Crystal Lake.

Friday, January 9 at 8 p.m: Huey & The News Tribute

Get ready to groove to the feel-good hits that defined the ‘80s! This high-energy tribute captures the spirit and soul of Huey Lewis & The News with timeless favorites like “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” and “Hip to Be Square.”

Saturday, January 10 at 7 p.m: The King in Concert – Elvis Tribute

Starring Jimmy Holmes and The Change of Habit Band, this award-winning show recreates the magic of Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas years with the voice, moves, and charisma that made The King a legend.

Friday, January 16 at 8 p.m. (new earlier time!): Lucy’s Comedy

Kick off the weekend with laughs! Headliner Larry “Uncle Lar” Reeb and featured comic Ted Willson take the stage for an evening of sharp, side-splitting comedy, hosted by local favorite Brynn Jeffries.

Saturday, January 17 at 7 p.m: GreenRoom Improv

A fan-favorite, family-friendly night of improv that’s perfect for all ages! Featuring quick wit, audience participation, and hilarious, high-energy comedy performed by the talented GreenRoom ensemble.

Friday, January 23 at 8 p.m: RIO – A Tribute to Duran Duran

Travel back to the stylish sounds of the ‘80s with the ultimate Duran Duran experience! From “Hungry Like the Wolf” to “Rio,” this nationally touring band delivers a dazzling tribute that’ll have you dancing all night.

Saturday, January 24 at 7 p.m: The Petty Kings–Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Celebrate the music of Tom Petty with this spot-on tribute packed with hits like “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

Friday, January 30 at 8 p.m: A Neil Diamond Story

Singer Denny Svehla brings the life, stories, and songs of Neil Diamond to the stage in this heartfelt tribute spanning decades of hits and memories.

Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m: Bob Seger Tribute Band

Close out the month with pure rock ‘n’ roll! Sing along to “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” and “Old Time Rock and Roll” as Soundtracks of a Generation brings Bob Seger’s music roaring back to life.

Start your year with the power of live performance at Raue Center! Tickets and RaueNOW memberships are available at rauecenter.org .

Photo credit: Todd Heintz Photography

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

