November Happenings at The Dole

The Dole is busy as ever with exciting events underway!

Farmers Market+ at The Dole kicked off the Indoor Market Season on Sunday, November 9 with 55 farmers, food purveyors, and artisans. Live music, which is sponsored by BCU, can be found each Market+ day in the foyer between the original mansion and the 1925 Country Club “Club House.”

Lou’s Lounge is also part of the Farmers Market experience this year, with the addition of an 86” big screen TV for football viewing and seating to enjoy lunch along with the game, a Bloody Mary bar, and hand-crafted cocktails.

The award-winning Smash’d Burger & Fries will be at The Dole on Farmers Market+ dates along with Abuelita’s, who will be offering tamales. Maple & Yam will be in the bar area serving organic breakfast sandwiches, Monte Cristos, and more. Grab your favorites and relax and enjoy at a table in Lou’s Lounge.

There is always something delicious cooking up at The Dole!

November Market+ dates: Nov 16 & 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December Market+ Dates: Dec 7, 14 & 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*Jimmy Nick: Friday, Nov 14 from 7-11 p.m.

Jimmy will be gracing the stage playing and slaying the Blues. Tickets are on sale, get yours before they are gone!

*Lou’sClubLaunchParty: Thursday, November 20

This is a Member’s Only event- Become a member to attend! Weekly Members Only nights, a 20% discount on other events in Lou’s Lounge, early access to tickets, and more!

Comedy Night is coming December 12, along with the Ugly Sweater Contest! Four national acts coming to Crystal Lake will also be judging the Ugly Sweater Contest - the winner will be awarded that evening! 4 comedians = 1 hilarious evening.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit TheDole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

