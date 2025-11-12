Celebrate Community Spirit at “Jingle All the United Way” Awards & Mixer

Kick off the holiday season with purpose and cheer as the United Way of Greater McHenry County invites the community to its Jingle All the United Way Awards & Multi-Chamber Holiday Mixer on Tuesday, December 2, at The Ellery, 406 W. Woodstock Street in Crystal Lake.

The evening begins with an awards ceremony at 4 p.m., recognizing the businesses, organizations, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to support United Way’s mission of uniting people and resources across McHenry County. From workplace giving campaigns to volunteer efforts and creative fundraising, these honorees help sustain more than 50 programs that offer food, shelter, counseling, and support for local families in need.

After the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy the holiday mixer from 5 to 7 p.m., a festive event hosted in partnership with all local chambers of commerce. It’s an opportunity to meet new people, reconnect with partners, and celebrate the positive results of working together. Light appetizers, holiday treats crafted by the award-winning Chef Chris of The Chef’s Playground, and seasonal drinks will be served in a warm and welcoming setting filled with gratitude and good cheer.

More than just a social event, Jingle All the United Way embodies the true spirit of community. Every connection made helps strengthen McHenry County’s network of businesses, residents, and charitable organizations that lift one another’s spirits and provide a hands-up to neighbors year-round. Come celebrate our fantastic county and, if you can, please help to ensure that vital local resources that make a world of difference remain available by gifting the community at www.uwmchenry.org/donate .

Join us on Tuesday, December 2, for this terrific community event. Celebrate the people and partnerships that make McHenry County strong, and join the United Way of Greater McHenry County in spreading holiday joy, one united effort at a time.

To reserve a spot, visit uwmchenry.org/jingle-all-united-way-awards-and-mixer .

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org