Sponsored | Northwest Herald

Strike Gold this Holiday Season with A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol at Raue Center!

By Raue Center for the Arts [sponsored]

This holiday season, Raue Center For The Arts invites audiences to experience an American Christmas Carolset during the Colorado Gold Rush!

Set in the historic mining town of Cripple Creek, A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol is a heartwarming and humorous retelling of Dickens’ beloved classic with a Wild West twist.

Written by Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister, with original music by James Mablin, this dazzling production blends ghostly visits, golden lessons, and heartfelt comedy into a celebration of redemption, generosity, and holiday cheer.

When Bob Womack—the real-life founder of Cripple Creek—calls on a little inspiration from Dickens himself to save a greedy mine owner named Gooch, the result is pure Christmas magic. With its original score, lively characters, and a message that shines brighter than gold, this is one holiday story audiences will treasure for years to come.

Performances:

  • November 21 & December 5 at 8 p.m.
  • November 22 & December 6 at 2 p.m.and 7 p.m.
  • November 23 & December 7 at 2 p.m.
  • December 4 at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family and step back in time to a Christmas filled with music, laughter, and frontier spirit.

Tickets available now at rauecenter.org.

RaueNOW members save 30% on tickets and enjoy exclusive perks all season long!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Sponsored