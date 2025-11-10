Raue Center for the Arts - Strike Gold this Holiday Season with A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol at Raue Center! (Provided)

This holiday season, Raue Center For The Arts invites audiences to experience an American Christmas Carol— set during the Colorado Gold Rush!

Set in the historic mining town of Cripple Creek, A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol is a heartwarming and humorous retelling of Dickens’ beloved classic with a Wild West twist.

Written by Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister, with original music by James Mablin, this dazzling production blends ghostly visits, golden lessons, and heartfelt comedy into a celebration of redemption, generosity, and holiday cheer.

When Bob Womack—the real-life founder of Cripple Creek—calls on a little inspiration from Dickens himself to save a greedy mine owner named Gooch, the result is pure Christmas magic. With its original score, lively characters, and a message that shines brighter than gold, this is one holiday story audiences will treasure for years to come.

Performances:

November 21 & December 5 at 8 p.m.

November 22 & December 6 at 2 p.m.and 7 p.m.

November 23 & December 7 at 2 p.m.

December 4 at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family and step back in time to a Christmas filled with music, laughter, and frontier spirit.

Tickets available now at rauecenter.org .

RaueNOW members save 30% on tickets and enjoy exclusive perks all season long!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo