Two Icons—Two Unforgettable Nights at Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts celebrates two powerhouse women and the music of two legendary icons with Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift this fall and The Ultimate Cher Show starring Annika in 2026!

LOVE STORY: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift—Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Experience the eras of Taylor Swift brought to life by Rikki Lee Wilson, a dynamic vocalist whose heartfelt performances and uncanny stage presence capture the essence of one of the biggest stars in the world.

Backed by an incredible live band, Love Story takes audiences on a journey through Taylor’s most beloved hits—from country beginnings to pop superstardom—in an unforgettable concert event that is every Swiftie’s dream.

THE ULTIMATE CHER SHOW starring Annika—Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Then, this winter, step into the glitz and glamour of Cher’s legendary career with Annika, an internationally acclaimed performer whose powerhouse vocals and spot-on charisma bring Cher’s timeless hits to life.

With dazzling costumes, brilliant musicianship, and all the attitude you’d expect from the Goddess of Pop, The Ultimate Cher Show is a spectacular celebration of six decades of music, fashion, and fearlessness.

Both performances are part of Raue Center’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class live entertainment to McHenry County—where every night feels like a front-row experience.

Tickets & Info: www.rauecenter.org

RaueNOW members save 30% with no per-ticket fees! Learn more at www.rauecenter.org/become-a-rauenow-member

