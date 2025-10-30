Tips For Healthy Indoor Air During The Winter Season

Ready to seal out the cold for the coming winter? Before you do, think about what you might be sealing inside with you. As the fresh air from outside disappears, indoor pollutants can begin to build up. This can affect everything from allergies to your ability to fight off seasonal colds. Here are three ways to ensure your family breathes clean, healthy air all winter long.

Schedule a system tune-up. Before you rely on your furnace for the next several months, it’s critical to ensure it’s not the source of your air quality problems. A professional maintenance appointment with Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling will provide a multi-point inspection of the system to ensure proper operation through the heating season. Your technician will also check the ductwork for signs of dust, debris, and contamination that means it’s time for professional duct cleaning. Upgrade your air purification. The viruses, bacteria, and allergens trapped in your home require a powerful solution. Consider the OXY 4® Advanced Active Ionic Oxidation Air Purifier. This system uses UV light and a catalytic process to actively seek out and destroy airborne contaminants, neutralizing germs, odors, and VOCs throughout your entire home. Control your home’s humidity. Winter heating strips moisture from the air, which leads to dry sinuses and itchy skin, and can make you more susceptible to viruses. A whole-home humidifier integrates with your HVAC system to maintain a healthy humidity level. This protects your family’s respiratory health, preserves your home’s wood furniture, and can even help you feel warmer at lower thermostat settings.

Choosing Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling for your indoor air quality needs means choosing a partner dedicated to your comfort and health. Duane Blanton’s licensed and certified technicians use the latest technologies and methods to ensure clean and fresh air throughout your home year-round.

