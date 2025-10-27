Raue Center for the Arts - A Month of Music, Comedy, and Holiday Magic at Raue Center (Provided)

This November, Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake brings a full lineup of music, comedy, and holiday spirit to the stage. Whether you’re looking for laughs, heartfelt storytelling, or world-class tribute performances, there’s something for everyone.

Open Mic Night – November 6 at 7 p.m. Got a story to tell, a song to sing, or a joke to crack? Step up to the mic and share your talent with the community. Not ready to perform? Come cheer on local artists and enjoy an inspiring night of creativity and connection.

Lucy's Comedy – November 7 at 8:30 p.m. Raue Center's longest-running program brings the best stand-up comics from across Chicagoland. This month features headliner Luca Ferro , with Ben Noble and host Brian Williams . Get ready for sharp wit, big laughs, and the very best comedy in the suburbs.

GreenRoom Improv – November 8 at 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, Raue Center's resident comedy troupe delivers a night of clean, high-energy improv that's fun for the whole family. With over 20 years of experience and a reputation for quick-thinking hilarity, no two shows are ever the same!

Love Story : An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift – November 15 at 7 p.m. Swifties, this one's for you! Rikki Lee Wilson delivers an electrifying performance honoring Taylor Swift's biggest hits. With multiple costume changes, a powerhouse band, and all your favorite songs, this show promises to be the ultimate tribute experience.

A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol – November 21 – December 7. Ring in the holiday season with a fresh spin on Dickens' classic tale. Set in the gold-mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, this adaptation blends history, heart, and original music into a magical holiday tradition for the whole family.

Heartache Tonight: The Music of the Eagles – November 29 at 7 p.m. Close your eyes and you'll swear you're hearing the real thing. Heartache Tonight, the nation's premier Eagles tribute band, captures every soaring harmony and unforgettable guitar riff from "Hotel California" to "Take It Easy." A must-see for classic rock fans.

Whether you’re laughing with friends, singing along to your favorite songs, or kicking off the holidays, Raue Center has your November entertainment covered.

Become a RaueNOW Member for early access, 30% off tickets, and no per-ticket fees. Learn more at rauecenter.org .

