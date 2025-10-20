Raue Center for the Arts - New Shows Just Announced at Raue Center – Don’t Miss Out! (Stock)

Raue Center For The Arts is keeping the excitement going this season with brand-new shows now on sale following our Member Appreciation and Fall Discount Day on October 4! From the best of ‘80s pop to powerhouse blues and classic rock, these concerts will bring legendary music to life right here in Crystal Lake.

Huey & The News Tribute— Friday, January 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. Step back into the 1980s with hits like “The Power of Love” and “Hip to Be Square” to “Do You Believe in Love” and “If This Is It.” This tribute captures the fun and feel-good spirit of one of the most iconic bands of the era.

Friday, January 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. Step back into the 1980s with hits like “The Power of Love” and “Hip to Be Square” to “Do You Believe in Love” and “If This Is It.” This tribute captures the fun and feel-good spirit of one of the most iconic bands of the era. THE KING In Concert: Elvis Tribute— Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist Jimmy Holmes and the legendary Change of Habit Band bring the magic of the Las Vegas Hilton back to life!

Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist and the legendary bring the magic of the Las Vegas Hilton back to life! RIO: A Tribute to Duran Duran— Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. Relive the magic of the ‘80s with RIO , the ultimate Duran Duran tribute! From “ Hungry Like the Wolf” to“Ordinary World,” this high-energy show captures the look, sound, and spirit of one of the most iconic bands of a generation.

Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. Relive the magic of the ‘80s with , the ultimate Duran Duran tribute! From Hungry Like the Wolf” to“Ordinary World,” this high-energy show captures the look, sound, and spirit of one of the most iconic bands of a generation. PETTY KINGS: Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers— Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the music of one of rock’s most beloved icons! PETTY KINGS delivers the timeless hits of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with authentic sound and high-energy performance.

Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the music of one of rock’s most beloved icons! PETTY KINGS delivers the timeless hits of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with authentic sound and high-energy performance. DESERT ROCK : A Tribute to Southern California Rock of the ’60s & ’70s— Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8 p.m. Experience the iconic California sound of the ’60s and ’70s with hits from The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell , and more in this lively, multimedia tribute.

Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8 p.m. Experience the iconic California sound of the ’60s and ’70s with hits from , and more in this lively, multimedia tribute. Valentine’s Comedy Show— Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. Laugh your heart out with Maggie Hughes DePalo and Vince Carone , hosted by John DaCosse . A hilarious night of stand-up about relationships, kids, and the chaos of love!

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. Laugh your heart out with and , hosted by . A hilarious night of stand-up about relationships, kids, and the chaos of love! An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to Van Morrison— Saturday, March 14, 2026 at7 p.m. Celebrate the soulful hits of Van Morrison in this heartfelt tribute, featuring the timeless music and iconic sound that have made him a legend.

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at7 p.m. Celebrate the soulful hits of in this heartfelt tribute, featuring the timeless music and iconic sound that have made him a legend. REVELATOR: A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band— Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. Chicago’s own Revelator celebrates the soulful roots and blues of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks with powerhouse vocals, fiery guitar, and a band full of funk and heart.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. Chicago’s own celebrates the soulful roots and blues of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks with powerhouse vocals, fiery guitar, and a band full of funk and heart. BOB SEGER Tribute Band— Friday,January 31, 2026 at 7 p.m. Relive the heartland rock classics of Bob Seger ! From “Night Moves” to “Old Time Rock & Roll,” Soundtracks of a Generation’s tribute captures the energy, grit, and timeless hits of this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Friday,January 31, 2026 at 7 p.m. Relive the heartland rock classics of ! From “Night Moves” to “Old Time Rock & Roll,” Soundtracks of a Generation’s tribute captures the energy, grit, and timeless hits of this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. Think Floyd—Saturday, May 2, 2026. Experience the legendary music of Pink Floyd with stunning visuals and sound in this immersive live tribute.

RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!

Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $39*. Don’t wait—these shows are sure to sell fast. Give the gift of unforgettable live music—or treat yourself to a night out filled with legendary hits, top-tier musicianship, and memories that last a lifetime. Get tickets at rauecenter.org .

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket fee. An $8 order processing fee applies at checkout.

