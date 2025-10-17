Bring Smiles to Seniors at Melody Living’s Trick-or-Treat Event

Looking for a fun and meaningful way to celebrate Halloween with your family? Melody Living Lake in the Hills invites you to our Trick-or-Treat Event on Saturday, October 25, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., located at 525 Harvest Gate Road, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156.

This festive event is designed to bring generations together in a safe, joyful environment. We’re welcoming families and community members to our senior living campus to share some Halloween cheer with our residents. From sweet treats to friendly Halloween décor, every detail is meant to bring smiles to the faces of both our guests and the wonderful seniors who call Melody Living home.

Costumes are highly encouraged, so bring your little ghosts, goblins, superheroes, or storybook characters for a one-of-a-kind trick-or-treating experience. Residents love seeing the creative costumes, and kids will enjoy the chance to collect goodies and show off their Halloween spirit. It’s a safe, relaxed setting—perfect for younger children or anyone looking for a more heartwarming twist on the holiday.

We kindly ask that you RSVP by October 20 to rrobinson@melodylivinglith.com so we can ensure plenty of candy and smiles to go around.

While you’re here, we invite you to ask about a tour of Melody Living and discover what makes our community so special. Call 847-957-7070 to learn more or schedule your tour in advance.

This Halloween, give your family the chance to celebrate in a way that’s fun, festive, and filled with kindness. Join us at Melody Living and help make this one to remember—for you, your children, and our residents. We look forward to celebrating with you!

For more information, please contact:

Melody Living Lake in the Hills

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

www.melodylivinglith.com