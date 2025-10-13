Raue Center for the Arts - Love to Love You, Raue Center: A Valentine’s Night to Remember (N/A)

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? After a five-year pause, Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to announce the return of its signature gala: The 2026 Stargazers Ball—Love to Love You, Raue Center, on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

This year’s ball promises to be an unforgettable night of romance, glamour, and giving back, set against the sparkling backdrop of disco magic.

An Evening to Savor Guests will indulge in a sumptuous buffet-style dinner crafted by 3 Chefs , featuring elegant carving stations and decadent desserts. An open bar and disco-inspired cocktails will keep the celebration flowing all night long.

Dance the Night Away After dinner, step onto the dance floor and move beneath the mirrorball to the electrifying sounds of Chicago's own disco queen, Lynne Jordan . Her powerhouse vocals and irresistible groove will keep the energy high and the crowd on its feet.

After dinner, step onto the dance floor and move beneath the mirrorball to the electrifying sounds of . Her powerhouse vocals and irresistible groove will keep the energy high and the crowd on its feet. Celebrate with Purpose This dazzling gala isn’t just about romance and fun—it’s about supporting the arts. Proceeds from the evening benefit Raue Center’s mission to bring world-class performing arts and arts education to the community year-round.

Tickets go on sale soon on Auctria. Secure your spot for the most romantic night of the year before they sell out!

Love, disco, and the arts—all under one roof. Join us for Love to Love You, Raue Center and make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

