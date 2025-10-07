Two Terrific October Events in Downtown Crystal Lake

Downtown Crystal Lake is the place to be in October, with two community-favorite events right around the corner!

Join us on Thursday, October 16 for Night on the Town: a sprawling shopping, dining, and discovery event. Head to Downtown Crystal Lake from 5 - 8 p.m. for an evening full of great deals, specials, and open houses. Participating businesses will be illuminated by the warm glow of lanterns and enhanced with live outdoor music. Start at Raue Center For The Arts for a map of participating businesses and to enter the gift basket drawing.

Then, join us again on Friday, October 31 for the cherished tradition of Halloween Handout! From 3–5 p.m., trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to stroll through the historic downtown district, collecting sweets and surprises from participating businesses. Families are encouraged to dress up and enjoy a safe, festive environment that brings the whole community together. This year, Baxter Credit Union is sponsoring the event, enhancing the experience with a professional “Scaroling” group. (Think Dickens Carolers in ghostly get-up, singing “Monster Mash” and other Halloween favorites.)

Both events showcase the heart of Crystal Lake: a vibrant, welcoming downtown where neighbors connect and memories are made. Mark your calendar and join the fun this October on Main Street!

For more information, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

Downtown Crystal Lake logo