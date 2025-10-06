Raue Center for the Arts - Holiday Magic Comes Alive at Raue Center (Raue center for the arts)

This holiday season, Raue Center For The Arts invites the community to celebrate with A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol—a bold retelling of Dickens’ classic set in the Colorado gold rush. Alongside the production, enjoy a lineup of festive events filled with fun, family, and giving back.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Christmas Carol Countdown— Launches Oct 20. Follow Raue Center on social media for daily sneak peeks, photos, and videos leading up to opening night.

Launches Oct 20. Follow Raue Center on social media for daily sneak peeks, photos, and videos leading up to opening night. Cocoa & Cookies: A RaueNOW Member Event— Mon, Oct 27. An exclusive members-and-parents evening featuring free cocoa, light snacks, a cash bar, and a special onstage preview of A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol. Not a member yet? This is the perfect time to join RaueNOW and unlock discounts, exclusive events like Cocoa & Cookies, and insider perks all year long.

Mon, Oct 27. An exclusive members-and-parents evening featuring free cocoa, light snacks, a cash bar, and a special onstage preview of Not a member yet? This is the perfect time to join RaueNOW and unlock discounts, exclusive events like Cocoa & Cookies, and insider perks all year long. Christmas Carol Singo— Sat, Nov 1. Doors open at 5 p.m., Game at 6 p.m. Play holiday-themed Singo with pizza, prizes, and live performances from the cast.

Sat, Nov 1. Doors open at 5 p.m., Game at 6 p.m. Play holiday-themed Singo with pizza, prizes, and live performances from the cast. The Giving Tree— Oct 27 and Nov 1. Take an ornament from the Raue Center Giving Tree to support the Cripple Creek Christmas Carol and donate toward costumes, sets, and other needs.

Oct 27 and Nov 1. Take an ornament from the Raue Center Giving Tree to support the and donate toward costumes, sets, and other needs. Community Pizza Night at Georgio’s— Nov 17 or 18. Dine out, support the show, and enjoy holiday cheer from the cast.

Nov 17 or 18. Dine out, support the show, and enjoy holiday cheer from the cast. Ugly Sweater Night— Sat, Nov 22 at 7 p.m. Wear your best (or worst!) holiday sweater for a themed night with prizes, vouchers, and festive fun.

Sat, Nov 22 at 7 p.m. Wear your best (or worst!) holiday sweater for a themed night with prizes, vouchers, and festive fun. Caroling Under the Marquee— Thu, Dec 4 at 6 p.m. Cast members lead carols outside Raue Center during Downtown Crystal Lake’s Luminary Nights.

Thu, Dec 4 at 6 p.m. Cast members lead carols outside Raue Center during Downtown Crystal Lake’s Luminary Nights. Photos with the Cast— Sat, Dec 6. Take home a keepsake photo with characters from the show.

Sat, Dec 6. Take home a keepsake photo with characters from the show. KIN Diaper Drive—Nov through Dec. Bring diapers and essentials to performances to support Kids in Need.

A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol runs Nov 21–Dec 7 with original songs, comedy, and a timeless message of generosity. For tickets and details, visit rauecenter.org .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

