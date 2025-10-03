Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sponsored | Northwest Herald

Sleep Better This Fall with a Mattress Made Just for You

Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake - Sleep Better This Fall with a Mattress Made Just for You

Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake - Sleep Better This Fall with a Mattress Made Just for You (Stock)

By Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake [sponsored]

As the seasons change, many people start noticing how much their quality of sleep affects their daily energy and comfort. If you’ve been tossing and turning, waking up sore, or struggling to feel fully rested, the problem might not be your routine—it could be your mattress.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, every mattress is handcrafted locally to fit your comfort preferences. Unlike big-box retailers that sell mass-produced beds, Verlo takes the time to build each mattress one at a time. That means you can choose the level of firmness that feels best for you, whether you prefer plush cushioning or a firmer, more supportive feel. And if your needs change, Verlo can even adjust the comfort of your mattress, saving you from having to buy a brand new one.

The right mattress does more than help you feel rested. It can improve posture, reduce pressure points, and ease back pain. At Verlo, a Comfort Coach will guide you to the best fit for your sleep style, whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper, or sharing a bed with a partner. A supportive mattress also encourages deeper sleep cycles, which help your body recharge and your mind stay sharp.

Another advantage of shopping with Verlo is peace of mind. Each mattress is crafted locally with high-quality materials designed to last, so you can count on years of comfort. Unlike many mass-produced mattresses that lose their support quickly, Verlo mattresses are built with durability in mind. Plus, with their Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, you can rest easy knowing that Verlo will stand by their product long after your purchase.

Now is a great time to invest in better sleep. As colder weather arrives, having a cozy, supportive bed will help you stay comfortable through the night and ready to take on the day.

For more information, please contact or visit:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/

Verlo Mattress logo

[Sponsored] Verlo Mattress, delivering a Comfort Guarantee Once you’ve decided on the right mattress, it will be made to order at your local Verlo factory. Rest easy knowing your comfort is guaranteed at Verlo. You can have the comfort adjusted at any point during the lifetime of your mattress. Your new mattress will be delivered to you locally from Verlo's in house delivery service, set up just the way you want it and your old mattress taken away with no added stress.

Sponsored