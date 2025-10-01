Farmers Market+ At The Dole - October at The Dole (farmers market+ at the dole )

With Fall in full swing, The Dole has exciting events planned for October!

Oct. 17—Kickin’ It With Carol Line Dance

Carol and Patrick Tortorice bring the moves and teach the steps! This is sure to be a delightful evening. In no time you’ll be dancing like a pro! The doors open at 6 p.m. and you’ll be able to order dinner from a menu created for this special event. Hand-crafted cocktails and dessert will also be available. Carol and Patrick will begin instruction at 7 p.m. If you’d like to observe and take your time hitting the dance floor…that’s fine, too! Jump in and out at your own pace!

Tickets are $5. Visit: thedole.org/events

Oct. 24—NMP 4th Fridays Art Show

This is Nancy Merkling’s last 4th Fridays event of 2025, as the 4th Friday in November and December fall during the holidays. Nancy’s event brings a multi-media art exhibit including photography, a featured artist, and a special showing of last month’s winners. In addition, there is live music on two stages, and a bar so you can sip your favorite beverage while perusing the breathtaking art pieces. Admission is $10 cash. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. ATM onsite.

Oct. 5,12, 19, and 26—Outdoor Farmers Market+ at The Dole

This Farmers Market has won 7 awards in 5 years! With 80+ farmers and artisans, live music, a wide variety of food trucks serving brunch/lunch options, a Market+ bar, 20+ oversized picnic tables, complimentary face painting, balloontwisting,roaming characters, and ample parking options… it’s easy to see why this has been voted The Best!

Special Dates at the Farmers Market:

October 19th—the Witches Ride

October 26th—Scavenger Hunt Trick-or-Treating during the Farmers Market (also the last outdoor Farmers Market of the outdoor season).

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo