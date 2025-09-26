The Benefits of a Water Filtration System

Wondering if it’s time to service or replace your water filtration system? Key indicators often include a noticeable drop in water pressure, which can point to clogged filters, or leaks forming around the unit. You might also notice a change in the water itself, such as an unusual taste, an odd smell, or visible sediment—all signs that contaminants are no longer being effectively removed. Here are the benefits of a properly functioning system:

1. Improvement to water taste and odor. A filtration system removes the chlorine and other impurities that cause unpleasant tastes and smells, delivering fresh, clean water directly from your tap.

2. Reduction in harmful contaminants. It ensures safer drinking water by effectively filtering out harmful substances like lead, pesticides, and bacteria that can pose health risks.

3. Healthier skin and hair. By reducing chlorine and other harsh chemicals, filtered water is gentler on your body, helping to prevent the dryness and irritation that can affect your skin and hair. This is an especially important benefit for those with sensitive skin.

4. Plumbing and appliance protection. The system filters out sediment and hard minerals that cause damaging buildup, extending the life of your pipes, faucets, dishwasher, and other water-using appliances.

5. Cost savings and environmental-friendliness. You can significantly reduce your household’s spending on bottled water while also cutting down on plastic waste, making it a smart choice for both your wallet and the planet.

The expert team at Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling has an affordable, effective solution for all your water filtration needs. Don’t let poor water quality compromise your health and damage your belongings. Duane Blanton’s certified technicians can assess your current system to determine the right course of action, whether it’s a simple filter change or a full system upgrade.

For professional service and peace of mind, contact Duane Blanton today by calling (815) 884-3287 or visiting https://duaneblantonplumbing.com/ .

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling

600 Long Lake Dr

Round Lake, IL 60073

Ph: (847) 282-3707

myblantonservices.com

Duane Blanton Plumbing Sewer Heating & Cooling logo