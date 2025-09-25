Fall Is Near: Switching from Cooling to Heating Efficiently

As summer fades and temperatures start to dip, it’s time to shift your home from cooling to heating. Transitioning efficiently means more than flipping a switch. It’s about preparing your system, making smart energy choices, and keeping comfort high without raising your utility bills.

Start by checking your HVAC system. After months of heavy air conditioning use, filters may be clogged, vents dusty, and thermostats out of calibration. Replacing or cleaning filters helps air flow more freely and keeps your system from working harder than it needs to.

Energy efficiency during the fall and winter months also depends on how well your home retains heat. Check for drafts around windows and doors, and seal any gaps with weather stripping or caulk. If you have a programmable thermostat, set it to heating mode and adjust the schedule to match your daily routine.

Scheduling a Professional Tune-up with McNally’s Heating & Cooling can catch small issues before they become expensive repairs.

A Professional Tune-up from McNally’s is a comprehensive service designed to optimize your system’s performance. In addition to a visual inspection, a qualified McNally’s technician will clean components like coils and fans, lubricate moving parts, replace filters, check refrigerant levels, and more. If an issue is detected and the part is available, it can be corrected that day. A tune-up offers preventive maintenance that not only fixes minor problems, but also improves energy efficiency, prolongs the lifespan of the unit, and ensures optimal operation.

By preparing early for the change in seasons, you can stay warm, avoid high energy costs, and keep your heating system running at its best through the colder months ahead.

