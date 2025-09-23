Select the Right Mattress Firmness for Your Sleep Style

The firmness of your mattress can make the difference between waking up refreshed and feeling stiff and sore. Since everyone has unique sleep preferences and body types, selecting the right mattress firmness is one of the most important steps in improving sleep quality.

Firmness is typically categorized as soft, medium, or firm, but the best choice depends on your sleep style:

Side Sleepers: A softer to medium mattress works best because it cushions the shoulders and hips, reducing pressure points.

Back Sleepers: Medium to firm mattresses provide the support needed to keep the spine aligned while still offering comfort.

Stomach Sleepers: A firmer mattress is recommended to prevent the midsection from sinking, which can cause back strain.

Combination Sleepers: A medium mattress offers versatility, providing sufficient support and comfort for various sleep positions.

Your body weight and personal comfort preferences also influence your choice. Choosing the right firmness helps prevent long-term discomfort. A mattress that doesn’t support your natural spinal alignment can cause ongoing back or neck pain, restless nights, and headaches. Over time, these issues can build up, reducing your productivity and quality of life.

It is also worth considering the difference between support and firmness. A mattress should always provide proper support for the spine, regardless of firmness level. Support ensures healthy alignment, while firmness relates to how the mattress feels when you first lie down on it.

If you are unsure which firmness level is right for you, testing mattresses in person is the best way to decide. At Verlo Mattress Factory, you can work with a Comfort Coach, try a variety of comfort levels, and even customize your locally crafted, affordable mattress to meet your specific needs.

Stop by Verlo Mattress Factory to discover your perfect level of comfort and support, so every night leads to better rest and brighter mornings.

