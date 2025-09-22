Raue Center for the Arts - Rock with Horns, Give with Heart: The Chicago Experience at Raue Center (none)

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and community impact! On Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts will come alive with the powerful sounds of The Chicago Experience, the nation’s premier tribute to the legendary bandChicago.

This spectacular concert isn’t just about reliving your favorite hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.” It’s also a fundraiser benefiting both the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers and Raue Center For The Arts—two organizations deeply committed to making a difference in our community.

About Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers Since its founding in 1988, the Dawnbreakers have dedicated themselves to “Service Above Self.” From funding scholarships and supporting local nonprofits to spearheading global service initiatives, the Dawnbreakers are a driving force for positive change both in Crystal Lake and around the world.

About Raue Center For The ArtsAs McHenry County’s cultural hub, Raue Center provides world-class entertainment and arts education in a historic downtown Crystal Lake theater. Proceeds from this event will help sustain Raue Center’s mission to enrich the community through live performance and inspire future generations of artists through its educational programs.

Why Attend? Not only will you experience the iconic horns, harmonies, and energy that made Chicago one of the greatest rock bands of all time, but your ticket purchase will directly support local service and the arts. It’s music with meaning—a chance to celebrate the songs you love while giving back to the community you call home.

Raue Center For The Arts, Crystal Lake

Saturday, October 4 at 7p.m.

Join us for an evening that hits all the right notes—for your playlist and your community.

Reserve your seats today at rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo