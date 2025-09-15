Raue Center for the Arts - Raue Center’s Open Mic Night – Your Chance to Shine or Cheer! (none)

Looking for a night of laughter, music, stories, and poetry? Open Mic Night at Raue Center For The Arts is the perfect place to enjoy local talent—or take the stage yourself!

Admission is free, with a suggested donation at the door. Bring your friends, grab a seat, and get ready for a fun, creative evening.

Next Events: September 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. October 22, 2025 at 7 p.m.

November 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. (To sign up for November’s event, click here: Nov Mic Night )

Why You’ll Love It:

Enjoy music, comedy, spoken word, and poetry in a lively, community-focused setting.

Cheer on local performers or get inspired to take the mic next time.

A relaxed, welcoming environment—perfect for a night out with friends.

Sign up or Show up!

Sign-ups for September 25 are now closed. Slots have filled up fast!

Sign up for our next Open Mic Night on October 22, 2025, here .

. Each act is 5–7 minutes; space is limited to 10 performers plus one host.

Sign up early to secure your spot and let us know your performance type.

Hate speech or political messaging is not permitted.

Questions? Email openmic@rauecenter.org

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

