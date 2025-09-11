Manus Dental Lake Zurich: Don’t Let Your 2025 Dental Benefits Go to Waste

As we head into the final stretch of the year, Manus Dental Lake Zurich wants to remind you—if you haven’t used your dental insurance benefits yet, now is the time to do it. Many plans operate on a yearly schedule, and any unused benefits will expire on December 31st—meaning if you don’t use them, they’re gone for good.

Whether it’s your regular cleaning, an overdue exam, x-rays, or recommended treatment, your dental insurance is designed to help you stay on top of your oral health. If you’ve been putting off a visit, this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the coverage you’ve already paid for throughout the year.

Most insurance plans include an annual maximum—the total amount the plan will cover each year. If you haven’t used it yet, there’s still time to schedule a visit and put those benefits to work. Delaying care could mean resetting your deductible in January, potentially increasing your out-of-pocket costs.

Preventive care is one of the best ways to maintain your smile and avoid more serious issues later on. Regular checkups help catch problems early, saving you time, money, and discomfort in the long run.

As the year wraps up, appointments tend to book quickly, so don’t wait. Schedule your visit now to avoid the year-end rush and make the most of your remaining dental benefits.

Whether you’re due for a routine cleaning or need to complete a treatment plan, our team at Manus Dental Lake Zurich is here to help you finish the year with a healthy, happy smile.

Call today to reserve your spot and ensure your benefits don’t go to waste!

For more information, or to make an appointment, please contact:

Manus Dental Lake Zurich

365 Surryse Rd., Ste. 170

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Ph: 847-852-7475

manusdental.com