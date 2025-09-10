Support Starts with Awareness: Suicide Prevention in September

September marks Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to focus on mental health, reduce stigma, and promote support for those at risk. Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting people across all backgrounds. Among the most vulnerable are veterans and military members, who face unique challenges that can increase the risk of depression, PTSD, and suicide. Raising awareness and offering tools for early intervention is critical.

Veterans often carry invisible wounds from their service. According to national data, suicide rates among veterans remain significantly higher than the general population. Reintegration into civilian life, physical and emotional trauma, and isolation are just some of the factors that contribute to the issue. Suicide prevention in our communities requires targeted resources, education, and strong community support systems that are both accessible and effective.

In McHenry County, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) continues to take action—they have partnered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of McHenry County to offer Mental Health First Aid training classes to the public throughout the year. These sessions teach people how to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis and how to respond with care and confidence. The goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge to help someone who may be struggling before it’s too late. To sign up, please visit https://namimch.org/workshops .

Education and awareness can make a real difference. Knowing how to talk about mental health, where to direct someone for help, and when to intervene could save a life. Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or simply part of the community, learning how to support others is a powerful step toward prevention.

Suicide is preventable, but it takes all of us. This month is a reminder to stay connected, speak up, and support one another—especially those who have served and sacrificed.

For more information, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022