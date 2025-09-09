United Way of Greater McHenry County - United Way Brings Community Together This October (none)

The United Way of Greater McHenry County invites the community to participate in two special events this October. Both gatherings are designed to bring people together, raise essential funds, and support programs that create lasting change for families in the area.

The month kicks off with the Dolly Walk on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9:25 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. This Dolly Parton-themed Walk-a-thon celebrates literacy and the life-changing opportunities it offers. Participants can walk alone or as part of a team of up to five people.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Team Spirit, Most Creative Person, and Dolly Look-a-Like. A Dolly Parton cover artist will perform live music during the event, creating a lively and fun atmosphere. The Dolly Walk is free to join. For every $20 donated or raised, participants will get raffle tickets for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Costumes and Dolly-inspired outfits are encouraged, but not mandatory. Everyone is invited to participate in and support literacy and community initiatives.

The fun continues the following weekend with Tricks, Treats & Tails: Pet Halloween Pop-Up Photoshoot. This event will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10 to 1 p.m. at 1309 N. Green Street in McHenry. Families can bring their pets in costumes for a festive photoshoot presented by United Way and K-Adams Foto. The participation fee is $15. Guests can enjoy raffles, contests, and adoption opportunities, all of which support United Way programs.

Both events showcase United Way’s mission to connect people, resources, and opportunities that improve lives in McHenry County. Whether you enjoy celebrating Dolly Parton’s spirit or watching pets in costume, your participation helps fund programs that provide education, financial stability, and health resources for local families.

To learn more or register, visit www.uwmchenry.org .

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org