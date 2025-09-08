Raue Center for the Arts - Live Music You Won’t Forget – Coming to Raue Center! (none)

If you love live music and the nostalgia of iconic hits, Raue Center For The Arts has a tribute lineup that will hit all the right notes. From country legends to rock gods, there’s something for every music lover.

Friday, Sept.12 – Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience Authentic southern rock, heartfelt lyrics, and the signature sound of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band brought to life.

Saturday, Sept.20 – The Cash & Cline Show Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline deliver a heartfelt tribute to two of country’s greatest voices.

Saturday, Sept.27 – Fan Halen The world’s most authentic Van Halen tribute—high-energy, with spot-on performances of the legendary band’s hits.

Saturday, Oct.4 – Rotary Rocks The Raue: The Chicago Experience The nation’s premier tribute to the legendary rock band Chicago—complete with rockin’ guitars, sizzling brass, and stunning vocals. Relive hits from every era, from “Beginnings” and “25 or 6 to 4” to “You’re The Inspiration” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.” Sponsored by and benefiting the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers.

Friday, Oct.17 – Reelin’ in the 70’s: FM Radio Album Rock Take a trip back to the golden age of FM radio! Hosted by Chicago Loop DJ Mitch Michaels, this high-energy tribute blends stories and music from 1970–1979—featuring the hits and deep cuts that shaped Classic Rock.

Saturday, Oct.18 – Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt Tamara Woodruff captures Linda’s powerful vocals and timeless classics like “Long, Long Time” and “You’re No Good.”

Saturday, Nov.29 – Heartache Tonight: The Music of The Eagles Experience the Eagles’ greatest hits—including “Hotel California” and“Peaceful Easy Feeling”—performed with stunning accuracy.

Why Raue Center? Enjoy world-class performances in an intimate, state-of-the-art venue. With our Veterans Program and member discounts, it’s an affordable way to experience incredible live music—right here at home. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

