Farmers Market+ At The Dole - September Concert at The Dole (none)

School is back in session, which signals summer is winding down, but not so fast!

The Dole’s Free Summer Concert on the lawn has been rescheduled for Friday, September 12th, special thanks to BCU the presenting sponsor and Ed’s Rental for donating the dance floor!

Here’s what is in store for a fabulous evening:

6p.m. — Gates open. Foodtrucks andbar open

6:30 p.m. — Cary Kanno kicks off the evening

8p.m. — GOOROOS takes the stage until 10 p.m.

10p.m. — VIP ticket holders move backstage to Lou’s Lounge

10:30 p.m. — Last call on the lawn, Mix & Mingle

About the Artists:

—Uber-talented, high-energy dance tunesin a wide range of genres. Performed with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line to name a few! Cary Kanno — Cary has opened for big shows at the United Center and performed the National Anthem at Wrigley Field. Several of his originals have been placed with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Volkswagen, The Voice, Nissan, Ford Motor Co, TLC and many more!

Food:

will be serving up wood-fired pizzas —made to order, with fresh ingredients and their special homemade crust. Mario’s Cart will offer authentic Mexican fare: street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, churros and more. They offer a children’s menu as well.

will offer authentic Mexican fare: street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, churros and more. They offer a children’s menu as well. Because BCU is so wonderful, they are even providing FREE ice cream bars!

A VIP Experience is also offered for those who desire an elevated experience. These tickets are limited and can be purchased individually or for a table of 8.

VIP includes the following:

-Reserved seating by the stage

-Table-side cocktail service —no waiting in line

-Backstage Pass in Lou’s Lounge after the concert, including small-bite desserts

-Reserved parking

-Swag gift

For tickets, visit: https://www.zeffy.com .

For more on GOOROOS: www.gooroosrocks.com / For more on Cary: www.carykannomusic.com

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo