Take the Stage This Holiday Season with A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol

Enrollment is now open for Raue Center School for the Arts’ (RCSA) OnStage holiday production workshop, A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol! This lively musical twist on Dickens’ classic transports audiences to the gold rush town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, for a story filled with history, humor, music, and holiday spirit.

Open to ages 7–adult, this workshop welcomes performers of all experience levels—no audition is required to enroll.

Students ages 7–17 must pay the enrollment fee, while community adult actors (18+) may audition at no cost.

Scholarships are available for youth, and RSCA NOW members save 25% on enrollment.

Auditions:

October 13 and 14 – Professionals

October 15 and 16 – Youth (7 –17) and Adults (18+)

Rehearsals:

October–November 20, 2025

Professionals: 4–6 p.m.

Students/Adults: 6–8:30/9 p.m., Mon–Fri (based on availability)

Performances: Nov 21, Dec 5 at 8 p.m. Nov 22, Dec 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov 23, Dec 7 at 2 p.m., and Dec 4 at 7 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of a magical holiday tradition. Enroll or audition today and help bring this golden twist on Dickens’ classic to life!

Learn more and enroll today at rauecenter.org/education .

Also: this is your last chance to unlock your creativity: enrollment for Fall classes ends soon!

Raue Center For The Arts is proud to announce that enrollment is now open for its Fall 2025 session at Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA). Offering a wide variety of classes in acting, comedy, musical theatre, dance, improv, and visual art, RCSA continues to be a premier training ground for students ages 7 to 18—and adults looking to develop or rediscover their creative voice. Classes begin in mid-September and run through late October, with a wide range of weeknight options taught by working professionals and passionate educators.

For a full list of classes, pricing, and registration, visit rauecenter.org/education . Questions? Contact the education team at rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

