Is Your Mattress Causing Your Back Pain?

If you’re waking up sore or stiff, your mattress may be doing more harm than good. While back pain can have many causes, your mattress plays a critical role in how your spine rests and recovers overnight. Over time, an unsupportive or aging mattress can cause muscle strain, poor alignment, and restless sleep.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, we often meet customers who didn’t realize their mattress was contributing to their discomfort. Here are a few red flags that may point to the problem:

Morning stiffness or soreness in your lower back

Sleeping better on the couch or at a hotel

Visible sagging or dips where you lie each night

If any of this sounds familiar and your mattress is more than 10 years old, it might be time for a replacement. A good mattress supports your body’s natural curves and relieves pressure on your joints and spine. Without that support, your muscles remain tense all night, making it harder to get a whole night’s rest.

Our locally made mattresses come with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee and are backed by years of experience serving Crystal Lake and surrounding communities.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, you’ll find a wide range of affordable, locally crafted mattresses built for long-term support and everyday comfort. Our sleep experts can help you select the right fit based on your personal needs, whether you’re experiencing chronic pain or seeking improved rest.

Don't settle for another restless night. A better mattress could be the simple change your back needs.

