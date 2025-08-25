Raue Center for the Arts - Unlock Your Creativity: Enrollment Now Open for Raue Center School For The Arts Fall 2025 Classes

Raue Center For The Arts is proud to announce that enrollment is now open for its Fall 2025 session at Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA). Offering a wide variety of classes in acting, comedy, musical theatre, dance, improv, and visual art, RCSA continues to be a premier training ground for students ages 7 to 18 and adults looking to develop or rediscover their creative voice.

Classes begin in mid-September and run through late October, with a wide range of weeknight options taught by working professionals and passionate educators. This Fall’s lineup includes returning favorites and exciting new opportunities:

Sitting Down to Stand Up(Comedy) wJohn DaCosse

wJohn DaCosse Watercolor & Mixed Media Art Class w/Naomi Zagt and Nicole Javvaji

w/Naomi Zagt and Nicole Javvaji Acting Fundamentals: Basic Level w/Tasha Guevara

w/Tasha Guevara Acting on Camera w/David Bradburn and Nick Eversman

w/David Bradburn and Nick Eversman Foundations of Musical Theatre w/Adam Huckeby

w/Adam Huckeby Audition Prep for Young Actors w/Tasha Guevara

w/Tasha Guevara Musical Theatre Dance w/Jacqueline Galliano

w/Jacqueline Galliano Contemporary Dance w/Jacqueline Galliano

w/Jacqueline Galliano Improv For Kids (Intermediate Level) w/Sam Barbaro

w/Sam Barbaro Acting Fundamentals: Scene Study w/Christina Giorgi

w/Christina Giorgi Physical Comedy Acting w/Robin Hughes

w/Robin Hughes Beginning Improv for Adults w/Robin Hughes

“Our goal is to provide a supportive, professional environment where students of all ages can build confidence, stretch creatively, and find their voice,” said teaching artist Tasha Guevara. “RCSA is more than just a class—it’s a community.”

Small class sizes ensure individualized instruction, with class capacities ranging from 8 to 15 students. Enrollment is limited, and early registration is highly recommended.

All classes are held at Raue Center School For The Arts—St. Mary’s Campus located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave in Crystal Lake. For more information including a full list of classes, pricing, and registration, please visit rauecenter.org/education .

Questions? Contact the education team at rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

