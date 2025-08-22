211 Helpline Expands Support for McHenry County Caregivers

For many in McHenry County, life is a balancing act. People are raising children, working full-time, managing a household, and caring for aging parents or loved ones with special needs. Now, local caregivers have a trusted ally in the 211 helpline, brought to the area by the United Way of Greater McHenry County.

By dialing 211, caregivers can connect with:

Local services like transportation, food delivery, respite care, and home safety

Support for their own needs, such as housing, employment, or emotional health

Tailored AARP caregiving tools and guides, delivered through trained 211 Community Resource Specialists

How it works: When someone calls 211 for any reason, such as utility assistance, housing, or food, the 211 team asks a brief screening question to see if the caller is caring for an older adult, a disabled adult, or a child with special needs. If so, the caller receives customized referrals to community services and to AARP’s tools, like the AARP State Resource Guide, which can be accessed online or ordered by phone.

This program is designed for anyone providing regular support to another person. Through compassionate conversations, 211 specialists assist individuals in recognizing their role and connecting them with the help they need for both their loved ones and themselves.

AARP and United Way have partnered to address a growing community need. Many caregivers are unaware of available resources or where to begin. The program helps by training 211 specialists to recognize caregivers and connect them with local agencies, aging resource centers, and AARP’s state-specific guides.

211 is free, confidential, and available 24/7, and can provide help in multiple languages.These life-changing connections are only possible because of community support. Local resources, such as the 211 helpline, are available thanks to the generosity of donors to the United Way of Greater McHenry County*.

Visit www.uwmchenry.org/donate to help ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org

*Voted One of the Best of the Fox, Philanthropic Groups/Charitable Organizations