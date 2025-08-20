Shaw Local

Top 3 Considerations Before Buying a New Mattress

By Verlo Mattress Factory [sponsored]

Shopping for a new mattress isn’t something most people do often, but when it’s time, it’s worth doing right. The right mattress can transform your sleep, your morning experience, and even your productivity throughout the day. Here are three key considerations to make sure your next mattress supports your comfort, health, and lifestyle.

1. Your Sleep Position: The way you sleep plays a role in mattress selection. Side sleepers typically require more cushioning for their shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers tend to benefit from firmer support. Choosing a mattress that keeps your spine aligned can reduce morning stiffness and prevent new aches from developing over time.

2. Comfort and Materials: Comfort goes beyond just softness; it’s about how effectively the mattress supports your body from head to toe. Memory foam mattresses are known for their ability to contour and provide pressure relief, but they can cause some people to sleep warm. Hybrid models combine foam and coils to provide a balanced feel with improved airflow. If you tend to overheat or frequently shift positions, these features can significantly enhance your sleep quality.

3. Quality and Value: A mattress is an investment in your well-being, and durability matters. Look for high-quality materials that provide long-term support. At Verlo Mattress Factory, every mattress is made locally with attention to detail and long-lasting performance in mind. Plus, with factory-direct pricing, you get more value without the retail markup.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, our Comfort Coaches help you find the perfect mattress based on your unique sleep preferences. With locally made options and a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, you can feel confident you’re making a wise investment in better sleep and long-term comfort.

Stop in today and discover just how good a better night’s sleep can feel.

For more information, please contact or visit:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/

