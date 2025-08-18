Raue Center for the Arts - From The Cars to The Eagles: Experience the Ultimate Tribute Band Series at Raue Center

If you love live music but crave the nostalgia of your favorite artists and iconic hits, Raue Center For The Arts has an electrifying lineup of tribute bands coming your way this summer. There’s something for every music lover to enjoy!

Best Friend’s Girl: The #1 Cars Experience kicks off the season on Friday, August 22, recreating the unforgettable hits from The Cars’ impressive 35-year career. Known for classics like “Best Friend’s Girl,” “Shake It Up,” and “Moving in Stereo,” The Cars defined a generation with their fusion of rock and synthesizers. This tribute features top-tier professional musicians dedicated to preserving that iconic sound, promising a night filled with energetic performances and sing-alongs.

Next up, on Friday, September 12, Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience delivers an authentic southern rock concert experience. Fans of Zac Brown Band will appreciate Homegrown’s faithful recreation of the Grammy-winning group’s signature sound, blending heartfelt lyrics with powerful instrumentation.

For country music lovers, The Cash & Cline Show on Saturday, September 20 brings a moving tribute to two of country’s most legendary voices—Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. Featuring Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline, this show offers a heartfelt journey through classic hits, capturing the spirit and emotion of these iconic artists.

Jump up into fall with Fan Halen, the world’s most authentic Van Halen Tribute, Saturday, September 27. With uncanny performances replicating the legendary band’s energy, stage presence, and musical precision, Fan Halen has earned accolades on national television and at major rock festivals across the U.S.

Don’t miss Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadton Saturday, October 18. Featuring Tamara Woodruff, this show celebrates Linda Ronstadt’s powerful vocals and genre-defining hits. With authentic instrumentation and timeless songs like “Long, Long Time” and “You’re No Good,” Blue Bayou offers an unforgettable tribute for fans old and new.

Just after Thanksgiving, grab the family and join us on Saturday, November 29, for Heartache Tonight, delivering the iconic sound of The Eagles. Known as one of the best Eagles tribute bands, they recreate hits like “Hotel California” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling” with stunning accuracy. This six-piece band captures the full Eagles experience, making you feel like you’re hearing the originals live.

Raue Center For The Arts continues its tradition of bringing world-class entertainment to the community, offering fans the chance to experience their favorite music in an intimate, state-of-the-art venue. With Raue Center’s Veterans Program and special discounts for RaueNOW members, these tribute shows are an affordable way to enjoy live concerts while supporting the arts locally.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo