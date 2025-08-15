Stop the Hype: Bicentennial Quarters Aren’t Worth a Fortune

It’s time we put a lid on one of the most persistent numismatic myths floating around the internet: Bicentennial quarters and half-dollars are not worth thousands of dollars.

You’ve seen the headlines—“This rare 1976 quarter could be worth $25,000!”—accompanied by blurry photos and wild claims. And while it’s true that some ultra-rare error coins from the Bicentennial series exist and have fetched decent money at auction, the coins you found in your change jar or inherited from grandma are not them.

The U.S. Mint produced over 1.6 billion Bicentennial quarters and hundreds of millions of half-dollars to celebrate America’s 200th birthday in 1976. They were made to circulate. They were made in copper-nickel and sold in collector sets. They were not made to make you rich 50 years later.

Unless yours is struck in silver (check for an “S” mintmark and weigh it), has a dramatic mint error, or is graded MS-67 or better by a reputable service like PCGS or NGC, your Bicentennial coin is worth 25 or 50 cents. Period.

Don’t believe TikTokers or clickbait websites hyping “rare” coins you can find in pocket change. They’re in it for views—not facts.

If you’re truly curious about what your coins are worth, bring them to a real coin shop. Even better, find a professional like CG&J Coin & Gold, where actual numismatists can give you honest answers—not internet fairy tales.

At the end of the day, nostalgia is priceless—but most Bicentennial coins are not. So enjoy them for what they are: neat pieces of history, not hidden treasure.

For more information, please contact:

CG&J Coin and Gold

650 E Terra Cotta Ave, Unit 106

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 301-1975

cgandjcoinandgold.com