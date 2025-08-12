Volunteering is Doubly Rewarding When Done With a Friend or Partner

CASA McHenry County trains and supervises volunteers who support and advocate on behalf of children in McHenry County’s foster care system. CASA volunteers are incredibly committed to walking alongside these kids during a very traumatic time in their lives. Most make the decision to volunteer in this capacity on their own and end up finding community with their fellow volunteers during training.

But there are a few—nine pairs to be exact—who have chosen to volunteer alongside a loved one! CASA has spouses volunteering together, parent-child teams, and even a pair of in-laws. In some cases, the pair chose to work a single case together, while others took separate cases, doing similar work. These pairs have built-in support when a case is difficult, because they both understand what the other is experiencing.

Beth Pearl shared that volunteering is a core value she shares with her husband, and now their children can witness them put that value into practice as they watch their parents volunteering together.

Beth Rodriguez said that her father, Andrew Nelson, was her emotional support when she was a foster parent. Andrew said, “Becoming a CASA was inspired by my daughter—and made all the more special when we made the commitment together.”

Jessica Elliot told her grandmother that she wanted to find a way to support a child the way her grandmother had always supported her. The two women went through training together and were sworn in by the court in October 2024!

All nine pairs, as well as the other 150+ volunteers serving as Court Appointed Special Advocates, have made the choice to give their time and talent to ensure a vulnerable child always has someone looking out for their best interest. These volunteers are changing lives!

CASA is recruiting now for its upcoming training starting 9/11/25. If you have an interest in advocating for a child who has experienced abuse or neglect and want to learn more, join a virtual info session on 8/7/25 or 8/30/25. Visit their website at www.casamchenry.org/nextsteps to register. And maybe you’d like to bring a friend or family member along!

Pictured: Back row, L to R—Elizabeth Rodrigues/Andrew Nelson, Michelle Kurzhal/Kevin Callahan, and Samantha Merritt/Ronnie Merritt

Front row, L to R—Eric Doud/Kelly Doud and Jennie Christenson/Bob Christenson

For more information, please contact:

CASA McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org

Casa of McHenry county logo