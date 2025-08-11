Raue Center for the Arts - Laugh Out Loud: Comedy Comes Alive at Raue Center For The Arts

If you’re looking for top-tier laughs close to home, Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake is your go-to destination.

A Legacy of Laughter

Raue Center’s commitment to comedy shines brightest through Lucy’s Comedy , its longest-running stand-up series . Curated by comedian and radio personality John DaCosse, Lucy’s Comedy showcases the best stand-up talent from Chicago and beyond.

Lucy's Comedy returns to Raue Center on August 29 at 8:30 p.m. with headliner Chelsea Hood, featuring Mike Preston and hosted by Brian Williams! Chelsea Hood is a Chicago-based comedian whose quick wit and relatable storytelling have landed her on The CW, WGN, and major stages like SXSW, The Comedy Store, Zanies, and more. She has opened for comedy heavyweights like Bert Kreischer, Marc Maron, and Sebastian Maniscalco—now she's bringing the funny to Crystal Lake!

Interactive, Family-Friendly Fun with GreenRoom Improv

Not just for adults, Raue Center also invites families to experience the magic of improv with GreenRoom Improv on August 30 at 7 p.m. For over 20 years, this resident troupe has delighted audiences with their clean, fast-paced, and interactive comedy. Every show is unique, created on the spot with audience participation, making it perfect for kids, teens, and adults alike. GreenRoom’s performances emphasize community connection through laughter, reinforcing Raue Center’s role as a place where people of all ages can come together to share joy and creativity.

Don't miss Teachers Lounge Comedy on Saturday, September 13 at 7 p.m. — a hilarious night where stand-up comics who are also teachers share their funniest and most relatable school stories. Featuring Samantha Chiappone, Ted Willson, Chris Schlichting, and Jeanie Doogan, this show offers a witty, insider look at the ups and downs of education, hosted by John DaCosse, curator of Lucy's Comedy.

Supporting Arts and Community

Beyond entertainment, Raue Center For The Arts is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the arts in McHenry County. When you attend a comedy show at Raue Center, you’re not just getting a night of entertainment—you’re investing in the cultural vitality of your community.

Join the Fun

Tickets are on sale now at rauecenter.org/events . RaueNOW members save 30% with reduced fees, early access, easy exchanges and more!

Discover why Raue Center For The Arts is the premier spot for comedy in the suburbs—because sometimes, the best medicine really is laughter.

