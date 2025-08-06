Use Your 2025 Dental Benefits Before They Expire on December 31

As the year begins to wind down, it’s the perfect time to make that dental appointment you’ve been putting off—especially if your dental insurance deductible has already been met. At Manus Dental Lake Zurich, we encourage patients to take advantage of the benefits you’ve paid for and avoid losing valuable coverage when the calendar flips to a new year.

Many dental insurance plans reset on January 1. That means if you’ve satisfied your annual deductible, any additional covered services now will often cost you nothing—or significantly less—out of pocket. Rather than starting from zero in January, booking before year-end lets you get the most from your policy.

Even routine visits like cleanings, exams, or X‑rays can add up—but before your deductible resets, they may be significantly more affordable. More involved procedures such as fillings, crown work, or specialist care also become more cost-effective when you’ve already met the deductible for the year.

At Manus Dental Lake Zurich, patients appreciate our easy appointment scheduling, friendly care team, and expert clinicians. Whether you’re due for a check-up or need follow-up treatment, our patients in Lake Zurich and surrounding communities rely on our professional and compassionate service.

Scheduling now increases your chance of getting a convenient appointment before your benefits expire. If you wait too long, you risk higher out-of-pocket costs in the new year—or even losing unspent benefits entirely.

To make the most of your 2025 dental coverage, call Manus Dental Lake Zurich today and reserve your spot before December 31. Whether you’re looking to maintain your oral health, address a lingering concern, or begin a restorative treatment, scheduling now protects both your smile and your wallet. Don’t let unused insurance dollars go to waste—book today and enter the new year with a healthy, confident smile.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please contact:

Manus Dental Lake Zurich

365 Surryse Rd., Ste. 170

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Ph: 847-852-7475

manusdental.com