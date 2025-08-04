Raue Center for the Arts - August Heats Up with Live Music at Raue Center For The Arts

From Sinatra to Woodstock to Billy Joel—Crystal Lake’s hometown theater delivers must-see concerts all month long!

Whether you’re a fan of swingin’ standards, rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia, or piano-driven pop, there’s a show for every music lover this month. Here’s a look at four incredible concerts you won’t want to miss:

Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra - Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. Step into the golden age of cool with Summer Wind , a heartfelt tribute to the one and only Frank Sinatra. Starring Chicagoland’s own Bill Pantle, this show captures the voice, charm, and swagger of Ol’ Blue Eyes with timeless hits from the Great American Songbook.

The Woodstock Era - Saturday, August 16 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the spirit of peace, love, and music on the 56th anniversary of Woodstock with this powerful tribute by The SoundTracks of a Generation. The Woodstock Era blends iconic music and immersive storytelling to relive the legendary 1969 festival that changed the world. From Janis Joplin to Jimi Hendrix, it's a musical time machine that captures the magic of the moment.

Best Friend ' s Girl: The #1 Cars Experience - Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m. Get ready to drive down memory lane with Best Friend's Girl, the ultimate Cars tribute band! From "Just What I Needed" to "Drive," they deliver the sleek sounds and electric energy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. If you love synth-pop hooks and new wave nostalgia, this show is your fast lane to the '80s.

Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel- Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m.Close out the summer in spectacular style with Simply Billy, a high-energy tribute to the Piano Man himself. From "Uptown Girl" to "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," this show is packed with fan favorites and deep cuts alike. Performed by renowned vocalist and pianist Brian Harris, Simply Billy brings all the passion, humor, and heart of a real Billy Joel concert—without the stadium price tag.

Whether you’re rediscovering the music you love or introducing it to a new generation, make Raue Center your destination for live music this August.

Get your tickets today at rauecenter.org !

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

