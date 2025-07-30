A Handcrafted Mattress Doesn’t Have To Be Pricey

You don’t have to pay top dollar to get a high-quality, handcrafted mattress. At Verlo Mattress, we make premium sleep more affordable by building every mattress locally and selling directly to our customers.

Because we control the entire process, from materials to construction to delivery, we eliminate third-party markups and national distribution costs. That means you get better quality for less money, all while supporting a local business that takes pride in craftsmanship and community.

Our mattresses are thoughtfully built by skilled hands, using top-tier materials selected for both comfort and durability. We never outsource the work or cut corners. From high-density foams to innerspring systems designed for long-term use, every component is carefully selected. The result is a mattress that performs better, lasts longer, and delivers a sleep experience you can feel.

What truly sets us apart is our ability to match the right mattress to your sleep style. Whether you prefer a plush surface, a firmer foundation, or something in between, we can build a mattress tailored to your preferences, without adding a premium price tag. And if your needs change, our Lifetime Comfort Guarantee allows us to make adjustments so your mattress always feels just right.

Affordability should never mean sacrificing quality. Verlo Mattress Factory offers options at various price points, allowing every budget to access better sleep. From budget-friendly basics to elevated but affordable luxury models, every mattress is built with the same care and attention to detail.

Plus, when you buy local, you’re investing in more than your comfort. You’re helping sustain jobs, boost the local economy, and reduce environmental impact by avoiding cross-country shipping.

Visit Verlo Mattress Factory and discover how affordable handcrafted comfort can be. Verlo proves that the best night’s sleep doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag; it just has to come from the right place.

For more information, please contact or visit:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/